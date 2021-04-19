Monday April 19th Local Sports
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The game between Minnesota and the Oakland Athletics scheduled for Monday night at the Coliseum has been postponed because of the Twins’ continued COVID-19 problems. Major League Baseball made the announcement Sunday and said the delay will allow for continued virus testing and contact tracing. MLB said the Twins and A’s are tentatively scheduled for a straight doubleheader Tuesday as a makeup. Games between the Twins and the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim were postponed Saturday and Sunday. The Twins have had at least four positive coronavirus tests in the past week. There have been six MLB games postponed this season because of the virus.
ST. PETERS, MISSOURI — The North Iowa Bulls are one win away from capturing the NA3HL’s Frasier Cup title. After pool play wins over Sheridan Hawks in overtime on Friday 2-1 and the Northeast Generals 8-1 on Saturday, the Bulls edged the Oklahoma City Blazers 2-1 in Sunday’s semifinal round to advance to this afternoon’s championship game. Jack Campion scored the game-winner on Sunday afternoon with 7:40 to go in the third period. North Iowa will face their across-the-border rival Rochester in the final after the Grizzlies downed Sheridan 7-1 in Sunday’s other semifinal. In comments made prior to Rochester’s win on Sunday, Bulls coach Todd Sanden says it’s been a tournament full of talented players and the championship game will be no different.
Sanden says he was enjoying the team’s semifinal win but knew his team would have to be well prepared for today’s championship.
The win puts the Bulls in their fifth Fraser Cup championship game and first since winning the title in 2016 against the Metro Jets. North Iowa and Rochester met three times in exhibition play this season, with the Grizzlies winning twice. Their most recent meeting in Mason City on December 5 went to overtime, with a power play goal making the difference in the Grizzlies’ 5-4 win. The opening faceoff in suburban St. Louis this afternoon is scheduled for 3 o’clock.
IOWA CITY — Fans returned to Kinnick Stadium over the weekend as the Hawkeyes closed their third week of spring drills with an open practice. It was the first time fans have been in the stadium since the Hawkeyes beat Illinois 19-10 back on November 23rd of 2019.
That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who says it has been nice to settle into a routine.
Ferentz says it is most important for the majority of the roster that has not been through spring practice.
Ferentz says the fortunes of the Hawkeyes will rest on the shoulders of the veteran players.
Iowa will conclude spring practice on May 1st with a second open event at Kinnick Stadium.
DES MOINES, Iowa – Allison Pohlman, a longtime associate head coach and one of the primary architects of the Drake women’s basketball program’s renaissance, has been named the head women’s basketball coach at Drake University.
Drake director of athletics Brian Hardin announced Pohlman’s hiring Sunday.
Pohlman has been a member of the Drake staff since 2007 and elevated to associate head coach in 2014 by then-head coach Jennie Baranczyk. Last week, Baranczyk accepted the head coaching position at Oklahoma after nine seasons at Drake.
MASON CITY — The NIACC baseball team split their four-game series with 13th-ranked Southeastern at Roosevelt Field over the weekend. On Saturday, NIACC bounced back from a 12-6 loss in the opener to take the nightcap 6-4 with Brian Williams hitting a three-run homer in the third inning with Noah Juliar hitting a solo homer in the fifth. On Sunday, Southeastern once again took the opener 5-4, but the Trojans came back by pounding out 16 hits in a 22-6, seven inning nightcap win. NIACC scored five in the second, seven in the third, four in the fifth and five in the sixth. Williams and Franco Barbieri hit two-run homers in the second, with Jon Koehn hitting a three-run homer in the fourth. Collin Kramer picked up the win, allowing two runs on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks. NIACC is now 14-19 overall and 9-17 in the conference and will travel to Iowa Lakes for a conference doubleheader on Wednesday.
WEST BURLINGTON — The NIACC softball team also split their four-game weekend series with Southeastern in West Burlington. After dropping the opener 3-2, NIACC got a two-hit shutout from Kayla Sproul in game two on Saturday for a 1-0 win. On Sunday NIACC picked up a 2-1 win in eight innings in the opener but dropped the nightcap 5-4. NIACC is now 10-20 overall and 8-20 in the conference and travels to Kirkwood for a conference doubleheader on Tuesday.