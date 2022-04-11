      Weather Alert

Monday April 11th KGLO Morning News

Apr 11, 2022 @ 7:25am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Monday, April 11th

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City woman pleading guilty to forgery, giving hospital patient fentanyl
Mason City police investigate another overnight shooting, this time on city's south side
Charles City woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by OWI after crash that killed Mason City couple
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty in Clear Lake multiple thefts case
Another incident of gunfire in Mason City on Thursday night
Connect With Us