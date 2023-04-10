Monday April 10th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chas McCormick had four RBIs, Hunter Brown combined on a two-hitter and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 to salvage the series finale. The World Series champions are 4-6 after winning for just the second time in seven games. Mauricio Dubón had two hits and scored two runs, while Jeremy Peña and Yainer Diaz each had two hits for the Astros, who avoided a three-game sweep. Brown allowed an unearned run and two hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

== The Twins start a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox today with a 1:10 first pitch and 12:30 pre-game show on KGLO. Tuesday night’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM with Wednesday being a 12:10 PM start time.

MARSHALLTOWN — The NIACC baseball team scored 81 runs in sweeping a three-game weekend series at Marshalltown. NIACC on Friday beat Marshalltown 19-8 and 34-5. The 34 runs is the most since they scored 30 runs in a game in 2013. NIACC had 12 homers on the day, including eight in the nightcap. Brayden Hellum was 5-for-8 in the second game with four RBI and four runs scored. NIACC returned Saturday to beat Marshalltown 28-6, hitting another eight homers. NIACC is 13-18 overall and 9-5 in the conference and will host Kirkwood on Wednesday afternoon at Roosevelt Field.

NORFOLK, NEBRASKA — A six-inning no-hitter by Laken Lienhard highlighted a four-game sweep by the NIACC softball team over the weekend at Northeast Community College in Norfolk Nebraska. On Friday, the 20th-ranked Trojans swept Northeast 8-3 and 13-1. Lienhard tossed a three-hitter in the second game, striking out seven, as NIACC pounded out 17 hits, including two home runs by Sydney Toman. Lienhard on Saturday in the second game tossed her first career no-hitter, striking out five and walking two. NIACC is now 26-8 overall and 10-2 in the conference. They’ll host a four-game series against Ellsworth on Friday and Saturday.

IOWA CITY — Iowa All-American Kris Murray is headed to the NBA. Murray announced via social media he will forgo his senior season and enter the NBA Draft. Murray averaged better than 20 points and nearly eight rebounds for an Iowa team that finished 19-14 and made it to the opening round of the NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by Auburn. He shot 34 percent from three point range in being named first team All-Big Ten and a third team All-American.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 26 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and four blocks to lead Minnesota past New Orleans 113-108. The Timberwolves passed the Pelicans in the play-in tournament seeding after losing a pair of starters to anger management problems. Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson late in the second quarter and was dismissed for the rest of the game. Jaden McDaniels hurt his right hand by hitting a wall in frustration. Minnesota finished in eighth place and will travel to Los Angeles to play the surging seventh-place Lakers in the play-in tournament.

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls head into the final weekend of the regular season in a three-way tie for third place in the NAHL’s Central Division after being swept in their final regular season games at home by Bismarck. The Bulls were shut out 3-0 on Friday night and then fell in overtime 5-4 on Saturday night. Logan Dombrowsky, Max Scott and Nolan Abraham each had a goal and an assist in Saturday night’s contest, with Abraham scoring with seven seconds left in the third period to tie the game. Austin has clinched the Central Division with 76 points, St. Cloud is second with 65 points, while the Bulls, Minot and Abredeen all have 62 points in a tie for third, and Bismarck while in sixth has 60 points and could still factor into the four who qualify for the post-season. The Bulls wrap up the regular season at Bismarck on Friday and Saturday.

AMES — Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock is back on the field for spring drills and getting ready for his senior season. Brock missed the final two games last year after suffering a broken foot. It capped an injury plagued season for Brock that saw him appear in 10 games while leading ISU with 445 yards of rushing.

Brock says he is working his way back into football shape.

Brock had high hopes for the 2022 season after replacing All-American Breece Hall.

Brock is hoping to stay injury free next season but realizes there are no guarantees.

Offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase says a healthy Brock would be a big lift for the offense.

Scheelhaase has been impressed with how Brock has looked this spring.

The Cyclones close out spring drills April 22nd