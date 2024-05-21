KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Moderate risk of severe weather today in north-central Iowa

May 21, 2024 4:52AM CDT
National Weather Service graphic

MASON CITY — Thunderstorms from overnight are expected to linger through the morning with damaging winds and flash flooding the primary threats. Additional storms are expected to develop during the afternoon with tornadoes, damaging winds, flash flooding, and large hail all possible. The worst of the storms will be primarily after 3:00 PM. Winds could gust over 40mph at times as storms exit.

 

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has the majority of our area in a “Moderate Risk” of severe weather, the 2nd highest level on their 5-step scale of predicting the intensity of severe weather. 

 

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday

 

Additional thunderstorm chances return at times Friday and through the weekend. The severe weather potential for these days will be better determined in the coming days.

