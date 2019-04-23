Mobile meth lab found on Charles City golf course

CHARLES CITY — Authorities discovered something they weren’t expecting to find on a Charles City golf course late last week — a mobile methamphetamine lab.

Police were called at about 2:30 Friday afternoon to the Wildwood Golf Course in regards to a suspicious backpack on the course. Upon further investigation, police determined that the backpack was a mobile meth lab.

The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement assisted in disposing the materials in the backpack. According to a police report, a person has been identified as part of the case, which continues to be under investigation.