Mobile meth lab found on Charles City golf course
By KGLO News
|
Apr 23, 2019 @ 11:57 AM

CHARLES CITY — Authorities discovered something they weren’t expecting to find on a Charles City golf course late last week — a mobile methamphetamine lab.

Police were called at about 2:30 Friday afternoon to the Wildwood Golf Course in regards to a suspicious backpack on the course. Upon further investigation, police determined that the backpack was a mobile meth lab.

The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement assisted in disposing the materials in the backpack. According to a police report, a person has been identified as part of the case, which continues to be under investigation.

