Mitchell, Kossuth counties receive disaster proclamations from Governor Reynolds
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for two more north-central Iowa counties after recent severe weather.
The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized in Mitchell and Kossuth counties to respond to and recover from the effects of recent severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents along with the Disaster Case Management Program.
The governor on Monday announced disaster proclamations for Cerro Gordo and Floyd counties.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants up to $5000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing and food, and temporary housing expenses.
The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions.
Residents impacted by severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained.