Mitchell County jury says Mitchell County Regional Health Center CEO defamed former doctor

September 27, 2023 11:30AM CDT
OSAGE — It’s a split decision by a Mitchell County jury in the civil trial of a former Mitchell County Regional Health Center doctor who claimed he was wrongfully fired over a dispute on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Mark Haganman claimed he was fired in November 2020 after he objected to how the health center was dealing with the pandemic, claiming that his employment contract was violated, and that health center CEO Michelle Russell made defaming statements in justifying his dismissal.

A Mitchell County jury returned a verdict on Tuesday, saying that the Mitchell County Regional Health Center and its parent company MercyOne were not guilty of wrongful termination and that Russell was not guilty of interfering with Haganman’s employment contract.

The jury though did rule that Russell defamed Haganman and awarded him $148,124.50 for lost wages and damage to his reputation, as well as an additional $14,812.45 in punitive damages.

