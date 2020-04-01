Mitchell County health officials say the county has its first cases of COVID-19
OSAGE — Mitchell County health officials late Tuesday afternoon reported that the county has seen its first two cases of COVID-19. The individuals are both middle-aged adults, aged 41-60.
Mitchell County Public Health Director Laura Huisman says while it’s the county’s first two cases, they may not be the last, and that’s why they are encouraging residents to continue to make prevention a priority.
She says if anybody thinks they may need healthcare, they should call their healthcare provider first to assess whether they should be seen in the office or if they can recover at home.