Mitchell County employee charged with felonious misconduct in office after allegedly falsifying motor vehicle title

January 25, 2024 10:50AM CST
OSAGE — The arraignment hearing has been set for an employee of the Mitchell County Treasurer’s Office accused of falsifying a motor vehicle title record in an attempt to avoid paying taxes on the vehicle.

A criminal complaint filed by the Iowa Department of Transportation states that 53-year-old Sandra Wagner concealed that she had purchased a vehicle, and through the facilitation of her actions to have an employee she was training to issue motor vehicle titles unknowingly manipulate the transfer of ownership to receive an Iowa title for the sole benefit of evading taxation. The complaint says Wagner knew by her role as a public employee that she was evading taxation and received a title by a deceptive act.

Wagner has been charged with one count of felonious misconduct in office, a Class D felony. She’s scheduled to be in court for an initial appearance on the charge on Friday.

