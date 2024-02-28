KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mississippi River bridge at Lansing could remain closed for months

February 28, 2024 11:40AM CST
Share
Mississippi River bridge at Lansing could remain closed for months
Mississippi River bridge at Lansing (DOT website photo)

LANSING — The Iowa Department of Transportation says it could take some time before the Mississippi River Bridge at Lansing is reopened to traffic.

A DOT update today says engineers have found movement in two piers on the existing bridge. The movement is near the work zone area for the new bridge that will replace the current one that was first put into service in 1931. The bridge connecting Lansing, Iowa to Wisconsin was closed Sunday after movement was first detected.

The DOT says work is underway to stabilize the two impacted piers and that work is expected to take up to two months. The DOT says it is looking into alternatives for those who need to use the bridge, as it will stay closed until they can determine it is safe to use. The new $140 million dollar Lansing bridge isn’t expected to open until 2026.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Mason City woman sent to federal prison after allowing daughter, another individual to store meth in her house
3

Federal gun possession indictments announced for three north-central Iowa men
4

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
5

Cerro Gordo supervisors on 2-to-1 vote approve investigation of County Auditor's office for improper use of postage meter