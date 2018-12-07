Missing Mason City teen located, one person arrested

MASON CITY — A Mason City teen that’s been missing for two months has been found, and one person is under arrest.

The Mason City Police Department at about 7:40 last night received a report of witnesses possibly seeing 15-year-old Tala Schaal enter an apartment building at 324 1st Southwest. Officers responded and were able to locate her inside one of the apartments minutes later.

18-year-old Devyn Belseth was arrested for harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent or guardian, an aggravated misdemeanor. Belseth is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $2000 bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636.