Missing Mason City man found in California

MASON CITY — A missing Mason City man has been located. Authorities had been searching for 27-year-old Alonzo Higgins this week after last being seen by his family around October 1st, with the Mason City Police Department taking a missing person report on October 6th.

Higgins had told his family he was going to attend a church seminar in the Twin Cities, and his family reached out for help from authorities following his failure to return home as expected on October 6th.

The Mason City Police Department issued a statement late last night saying that Higgins had contacted his family by phone on Thursday and advised them he was in Los Angeles. Higgins had traveled to Minneapolis by bus and then to Los Angeles by plane. Higgins called his family from a homeless shelter and stated he was safe and sound. Los Angeles police assisted in the case by verifying his location and condition.

Higgins’ family members say they are making arrangements today to reunite with him.