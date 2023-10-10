Misdemeanor charge against state senator during RAGBRAI dropped

DES MOINES — The misdemeanor charge against a state senator from southeast Iowa legislator who was arrested during RAGBRAI has been dropped.

Republican Senator Adrian Dickey of Packwood was arrested on July 24th north of Carroll. A Sac County deputy said Dickey was part of a large group blocking a rural road and Dickey argued with the officer, refusing to move.

In a written statement, Dickey said it was “a total misunderstanding” because he wasn’t drinking and wasn’t part of the group blocking the road. Dickey said in 50 years he’s never been arrested and he appreciates the Sac County Attorney’s decision to drop the charge “and restore my reputation.”

The Sac County Attorney’s request to have the case dismissed said there was not enough evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. Dickey had asked for a jury trial.

A jury trial will be held in Washington County in the legal dispute over an insurance payment made to Dickey after his daughter’s vehicle was wrecked in an accident. Dickey has said he bought the car for his daughter who was going to college in California and she knew the title was in his name so she wouldn’t sell it for quick cash or trade it in for a vehicle she could not afford. Dickey’s biological daughter, her mother and stepfather say the car was given with no strings attached and they had no idea Dickey held the title and would get the insurance check after it was totaled.

Dickey was elected to the Iowa Senate during a special election in 2021 and reelected to a full term in 2022.