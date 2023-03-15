Minnesota woman pleads guilty to burglarizing Winnebago County farm multiple times

THOMPSON — A Blue Earth Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct after being accused of burglarizing a Winnebago County farm multiple times.

A criminal complaint accused 44-year-old Melissa Frost of burglarizing a vacant farm property near Thompson between June 15th and July 28th in 2021. A Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy states they were called to the property on July 28th for a burglary, finding that three doors to separate buildings on the property had been kicked in, with property with a value of almost $8800 being stolen.

During the investigation, deputies stated that Frost admitted to being at the property several times but only admitted to taking things once, but a security camera caught her on camera three times.

Frost was originally charged with: one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; four counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree theft, and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felonies; and three counts of possession of burglar’s tools, an aggravated misdemeanor.

As part of a plea agreement filed in Winnebago County District Court on Tuesday, Frost agreed to plead guilty to one count each of ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft and third-degree burglary.

Court records did not immediately indicate a sentencing date.