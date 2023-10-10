Minnesota woman injured in car vs. deer collision in southern Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY — A Minnesota woman was injured as part of a car and deer collision on Interstate 35 in Cerro Gordo County on Monday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the 184 mile marker on the interstate in the southern part of the county at about 8:10 PM.

19-year-old Gracie Jo Stoks of Lino Lakes Minnesota was southbound when her car struck a deer that had entered the roadway, totaling the vehicle.

While the disabled vehicle was partially in the roadway, a semi tractor with attached trailer sideswiped the vehicle causing minimal damage. The semi did not stop and authorities were not able to locate it.

Stocks was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.