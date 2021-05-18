Minnesota woman arrested after high speed chase through Northwood
NORTHWOOD — An Owatonna Minnesota woman has been jailed after a high speed chase through Northwood on Monday.
A criminal complaint states that a Worth County deputy attempted to stop 37-year-old Jannifer Miller in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North after observing her driving someone else’s car. The deputy last Thursday had served a search warrant on Miller and discovered at that time she did not have a valid driver’s license.
Miller sped away from the attempted stop, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone with the pursuit going onto 3rd Avenue North, 3rd Street South, 1st Avenue North and Shellrock Drive before Miller went through a yard to Highway 105. She then traveled onto Mallard Avenue, 450th Street, and Nettle Avenue before being finally stopped. Miller and a passenger were taken into custody at gunpoint.
Miller has been charged with a Class D level charge of eluding a law enforcement vehicle. She’s due in court for her preliminary hearing on May 27th. Miller was being held in the Worth County Jail on $5000 cash-only bond.