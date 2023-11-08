KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Minnesota Supreme Court Dismisses ‘Insurrection Clause’ Challenge And Allows Former President Trump On Primary Ballot

November 8, 2023 5:44PM CST
Former President Donald Trump acknowledges attendees after speaking at the Republican Party of Florida Freedom Summit, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court is refusing to bar former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot under the rarely used “insurrection” clause in the U.S. Constitution.

The court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit citing the Civil War-era provision that sought to prevent Trump from running for the White House again.

He is currently dominating the GOP presidential primary.

The court said in its ruling the decision applied only to the state’s primary and left open the possibility that plaintiffs could try again to knock Trump off the general election ballot in November.

