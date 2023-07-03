KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Minnesota man wanted for Mason City theft, vehicle pursuit through Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago counties

July 3, 2023 4:58AM CDT
MASON CITY — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Minnesota man who is a suspect in a theft from a Mason City store and led authorities on a high speed chase.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Mason City police were investigating a theft from Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City at about 10:15 on Friday night, with a vehicle description being put out to all area law enforcement.

A short time later a deputy located the vehicle near Grouse Avenue and County Road B-20, with the vehicle refusing to stop for the deputy. A pursuit started with the vehicle traveling on various roadways through Worth and Winnebago counties at speeds reaching 120 miles per hour.

Iowa law enforcement terminated the pursuit as the vehicle entered Minnesota, but learned the identity of the suspect as 27-year-old Alec Harpestad of Wells Minnesota. A warrant for his arrest has been issued for a felony eluding charge. 

