Minnesota man pleads not guilty to Worth County assault
GRAFTON — An October trial date has been set for a Minnesota man accused of an assault in Grafton.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says on June 30th, they took a report of an assault that happened at the Grafton Community Center, with the victim suffering three facial fractures and required six stitches to the face. Jordan Bursell was later charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Bursell was due in court for his arraignment hearing on Tuesday but filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge last month. His trial has been scheduled for October 30th in Worth County District Court.