Minnesota man gets 55 days in jail after pleading guilty to forgery, meth possession

MASON CITY — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just under two months in jail after pleading guilty to check forgery and drug charges in Cerro Gordo County.

23-year-old Taylor Maricle of Austin was originally charged with ongoing criminal conduct, forgery, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maricle was arrested in November for allegedly using another person’s check to purchase items at ShopKo in Mason City. Officers who went to the store for a shoplifting report allegedly upon searching Maricle discovered a small bag of meth in his wallet, one loose Viagra pill and a glass meth pipe.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Maricle pleaded guilty to forgery and the meth possession charges, with the ongoing criminal conduct and unlawful possession of a prescription drug charges being dismissed.

District Judge Rustin Davenport sentenced Maricle to a five-year prison sentence on the forgery charge, which was suspended, and placed him on three years probation. On the meth possession charge, Maricle was sentenced to 55 days in jail, with credit for time served.