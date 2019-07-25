Minnesota man faces drug charges after Worth County traffic stop

      Weather Alert
Jul 25, 2019 @ 10:48am

NORTHWOOD — An Albert Lea man is under arrest on drug charges after a traffic stop in Worth County.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says at about 11:45 last night, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 105 and Mallard Avenue west of Northwood. A search of the vehicle allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug pipes and a large knife located on the driver.

55-year-old Rodney Anderson was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying weapons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anderson was being held in the Worth County Jail on a total of $11,000 bond.

