Minnesota man dead after vehicle crashes into overpass pillars on Interstate 35 in Worth County
HANLONTOWN — A Minnesota man is dead after a fatal accident on Interstate 35 in Worth County.
The Iowa State Patrol says the single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 3:45 this morning in the southbound lanes near mile marker 203 at the State Highway 9 overpass. The Patrol says the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking cable barriers and then into the concrete pillars of the overpass.
26-year-old Mohamud Ahmed Mohamud of St. Paul was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.