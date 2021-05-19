      Weather Alert

Minnesota man dead after vehicle crashes into overpass pillars on Interstate 35 in Worth County

May 19, 2021 @ 10:57am

HANLONTOWN — A Minnesota man is dead after a fatal accident on Interstate 35 in Worth County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the single-vehicle accident happened shortly before 3:45 this morning in the southbound lanes near mile marker 203 at the State Highway 9 overpass. The Patrol says the vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking cable barriers and then into the concrete pillars of the overpass.

26-year-old Mohamud Ahmed Mohamud of St. Paul was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

