Minnesota man dead after two-vehicle crash between Buffalo Center, Rake

August 22, 2022 5:02AM CDT
BUFFALO CENTER — A Minnesota man is dead after a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Winnebago County on Saturday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened shortly before 3 o’clock near the intersection of County Roads R-20 and A-30 between Buffalo Center and Rake. A vehicle traveling north on R-20 driven by 61-year-old Dean Balvance of Buffalo Center made a left turn into a residence and turned directly into a vehicle driven by 78-year-old Richard Hensel of Monticello Minnesota.

Hensel was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident while a passenger in his car, 77-year-old Gloria Hensel as well as Balvance were taken to a hospital in Blue Earth for treatment.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation. 

