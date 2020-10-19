Minnesota man charged with rural Clear Lake burglary
CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man has been jailed on a burglary charge after an incident at a rural Clear Lake home over the weekend.
Authorities say they arrested 59-year-old Frank Harmon of Waseca shortly after 9 o’clock Sunday morning in the 600 block of South 56th Street. Court documents state that the victims were arriving at the residence with Harmon walking in when they did. He was asked to leave but refused before pulling out a knife and ordering them to shut up.
The victims locked themselves in a different area of the residence and Harmon was found sitting in a chair charging his phone when law enforcement arrived.
Harmon was charged with first-degree burglary and taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he remains jailed at last check.