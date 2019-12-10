Minnesota man avoids jail time in Grafton assault case
GRAFTON — A Minnesota man accused of an assault in Grafton earlier this year has been fined as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Department took a report on June 30th of an assault that happened at the Grafton Community Center, with the victim suffering three facial fractures and required six stitches to the face. Jordan Bursell of Winnebago Minnesota was later charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.
As part of a plea agreement, Bursell agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. District Judge DeDra Schroeder issued a $315 fine during Bursell’s sentencing on Monday in Worth County District Court and ordered Bursell to pay over $471 in restitution to the victim.