Minnesota man arrested after three-county vehicle pursuit through north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — A St. Paul Minnesota man has been arrested after a pursuit through three north-central Iowa counties Wednesday that reached speeds of 126 miles per hour.
A criminal complaint states 31-year-old Paul Brooks was stopped for speeding on Interstate 35 in Wright County. Brooks then fled the stop with a pursuit lasting through Wright, Franklin and Cerro Gordo counties. Besides reaching a top speed of 126 miles per hour, he also is accused of going 113 miles per hour in a marked road work zone.
The complaint says Brooks drove recklessly in all three counties by passing on the shoulder, while in Cerro Gordo County he allegedly crossed the median and was going northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. The vehicle was stopped by intentional vehicle contact.
Brooks faces charges of third-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools, speeding in a road work work zone, reckless driving and eluding. He remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $33,000 bond.