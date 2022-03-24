Minnesota man accused of threatening officers after arrest in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man is under arrest on harassment and public intoxication charges after being arrested at a Clear Lake convenience store early this morning.
A criminal complaint filed by the Clear Lake Police Department says they were called shortly after midnight to the Kwik Star just east of Interstate 35. 46-year-old Burton Stover of St. Cloud allegedly told two officers that he would find where they live with their families, then rape and kill them and the officers.
While being transported, Stover is accused of saying he would find a gun and kill an officer. During the pre-book at the Cerro Gordo County Jail, Stover allegedly threatened a correctional officer, saying he would find and kill the officer and their family.
Stover was charged with first-degree harassment by threatening to commit a forcible felony and first-offense public intoxication. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $2300 bond.