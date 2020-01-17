Minnesota man accused of stealing classic car in Mason City
MASON CITY — A Minnesota man has been arrested after being accused of stealing a classic car in Mason City on Wednesday night.
32-year-old Terry Schmolke of Shoreview Minnesota is accused of taking a 1979 Buick Lesabre without the owner’s permission and hiding it behind Auto Plus in Mason City. When arrested, Schmolke allegedly had a small bag of methamphetamine in his possession.
Schmolke was charged with second-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail but has posted bond.