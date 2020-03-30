Minnesota man accused of child endangerment, OWI after getting stuck in snow near Clear Lake receives suspended sentence
CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man accused of child endangerment and OWI after getting stuck in the snow near Clear Lake back in December has been given a suspended prison sentence and two days in jail.
37-year-old John Geiger of Sartell was taken into custody on the night of December 17th after his vehicle was located stuck in the snow in a ditch near the intersection of 300th Street and Grouse Avenue about three miles north of Clear Lake.
Court documents say Geiger had a three-year-old child in the vehicle and allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol. Geiger’s blood alcohol content registered at .211, which is two-and-a-half times over the legal limit.
Geiger was charged with child endangerment with substantial risk, second-offense operating while intoxicated and first-offense possession of marijuana. During a plea change hearing last week, Geiger pleaded guilty to charges of child endangerment and first-offense OWI, with the marijuana possession charge being dropped.
Judge Adam Sauer sentenced him on the child endangerment charge to two years in prison, which was suspended, and placed him on two years probation. Geiger was sentenced to two days in jail on the OWI charge.