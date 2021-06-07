Minnesota man accused of burglarizing a rural Clear Lake home pleads guilty, sentenced to jail time
CLEAR LAKE — A Minnesota man charged with burglary after an incident at a rural Clear Lake home has pleaded guilty.
59-year-old Frank Harmon of Waseca was charged with first-degree burglary after an incident on the morning of October 18th in the 600 block of South 56th Street. Court documents state that the victims were arriving at the residence with Harmon walking in when they did. He was asked to leave but refused before pulling out a knife and ordering them to shut up. The victims locked themselves in a different area of the residence and Harmon was found sitting in a chair charging his phone when law enforcement arrived.
Harmon was originally found in January to not be competent to stand trial, but after restoration treatment it was recently determined he was competent. As part of a plea agreement, Harmon has pleaded guilty to third-degree harassment and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for time served.