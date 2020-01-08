Minneapolis man sentenced to 120 days for stabbing a couple in Woden
WODEN — It’s four months in jail for a Minneapolis man who stabbed a couple in Hancock County.
24-year-old Matthew Grinnell was accused of stabbing a man and woman in Woden on November 3rd. The victims told authorities that the incident started when they refused to give Grinnell his car keys because they wanted him to get psychiatric help.
Grinnell originally was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Grinnell recently pleaded guilty to assault with the intent to inflict serious injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Judge Karen Salic sentenced him to 60 days in jail on each charge, with the sentences to be served consecutively for a total of 120 days.