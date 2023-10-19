Miller-Meeks says she’s gotten death threats after her vote for speaker

WASHINGTON — Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks says she’s received credible death threats after she switched her vote for House speaker.

Miller-Meeks voted for Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan for House Speaker on Tuesday, but she said her “initial concerns” about “threatening tactics” from other Republicans in congress and Jordan supporters elsewhere increased. Miller-Meeks supported the chair of the House Appropriations Committee during Wednesday’s second round of voting. Miller-Meeks, in a written statement issued early this evening, said her office is cooperating with “the proper authorities” after she received a barrage of threatening calls and death threats following that vote. Miller-Meeks said she will “not bend to bullies” and is looking to support a “consensus candidate” for speaker.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who has voted for Jordan twice, issued a video statement late Wednesday, calling the eight Republicans who engineered the ouster of Kevin McCarthy “chaos agents” who “should be ashamed of themselves.” Hinson said it’s time to end to “drama and infighting” among House Republicans.