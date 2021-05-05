      Breaking News
Development group purchasing Southbridge Mall, wants to transform into family entertainment complex

Miller-Meeks part of @GOPdoctors pitch for Covid vaccines

May 5, 2021 @ 11:12am

WASHINGTON — Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa is among 18 Republicans in the U.S. House who are health care providers and they’re urging Americans hesitant about the vaccine to get a Covid shot.

The GOP Doctors group posted a video online Tuesday and Miller-Meeks speaks first in the rotation: “As a doctor, I made the decision to get vaccinated against Covid-19.”

Miller-Meeks is an eye doctor and the former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health. Miller-Meeks has been to several Covid vaccination clinics in the second congressional district, administering the shots herself.

For the latest

Trending
Development group purchasing Southbridge Mall, wants to transform into family entertainment complex
Hung jury leads to mistrial in indecent exposure case of Mason City woman
Fatal accident near Allison in Butler County
Plymouth man dead after two-vehicle accident south of Manly
Southern Minnesota restaurant owner wanted on pandemic-related violations arrested in Clear Lake