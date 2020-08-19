MidAmerican says no damage to wind turbines from derecho
DES MOINES — The derecho which swept across the state destroyed crops, buildings, and snapped off hundreds of power poles — but MidAmerican Energy spokesman Geoff Greenwood says the company’s wind farms made it through without major problems. “We have not been able to detect any major damage to our wind farms. There’s been a little bit of isolated damage here and there to isolated equipment,” Greenwood says.
Many of the company’s wind turbines were not in the area that got hit by the derecho — but many were. “By and large they sustained that storm — believe it or not. It was just a monster storm and amazingly and thankfully, our wind farms were pretty much in good shape, considering,” Greenwood says.
The storm had winds of more than 100 miles per hour and the initial damage estimates are around $4 billion.