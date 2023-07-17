Microsoft Agrees To Keep Call Of Duty On Sony Playstation After It Buys Activision Blizzard

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty video game series on PlayStation after the tech giant buys video game maker Activision Blizzard.

The announcement was made Sunday in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads Microsoft’s Xbox division.

Activision Blizzard makes the best-selling Call of Duty lineup.

Microsoft is buying the company to expand its video game imprint beyond Xbox.

The deal has been loudly criticized Sony, which is afraid of losing access to what it describes as a “must-have” game title.

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.