      Weather Alert

Miami-Dade Prosecutor Wants Grand Jury Investigation Into Collapse

Jun 30, 2021 @ 8:43am

(Surfside, FL) — A Miami-Dade County prosecutor wants a grand jury to investigate the building collapse that claimed at least a dozen lives. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle issued a statement Tuesday saying the jury would determine what steps we can take to safeguard residents without jeopardizing safety or possible criminal investigations. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she supports the move. Rundle has convened grand juries in the past for non-criminal matters. One looked into the safety of public housing communities.

For the latest

Trending
Federal fugitive arrested outside northeast Iowa farmhouse
Mason City man given suspended prison sentence for lascivious acts with a child charges
Reynolds using federal pandemic money on bonuses and scholarships for child care workers
Mason City man accused of breaking into apartment, stabbing resident
Iowa county now named for Black dean, not slave-owning VP
Connect With Us