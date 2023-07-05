KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Meta Looks To Target Twitter With A Rival App Called Threads

July 5, 2023 5:25AM CDT
LONDON (AP) — Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday.

It’s billed as a “text-based conversation app” that’s linked to Instagram.

The listing teases a Twitter-like microblogging experience.

Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app.

Threads could be the latest headache for Musk, who has faced backlash over new daily limits on the number of tweets that users can read.

