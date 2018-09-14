Meredith cuts 200 more jobs to reduce costs after Time deal

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Magazine and broadcasting company Meredith is laying off 200 more people as it continues to cut costs after buying Time Inc. earlier this year.

Meredith spokesman Art Slusark said Thursday that most of the job cuts are in the New York area, but 25 will be eliminated in Birmingham, Alabama, and another 15 will be cut at the company’s headquarters in Des Moines.

Since the Time acquisition, Meredith has eliminate about 1,800 jobs and 800 other employees have left the company.

In addition to the job cuts, Meredith also announced it would merge two of its cooking magazines — Cooking Light and EatingWell — into one publication with circulation of 1.775 million readers that will be printed ten times a year.