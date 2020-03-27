MercyOne president says still a need for N95 mask donations — county health department asks for thermometer donations
MASON CITY — Hospitals nationwide have been dealing with shortages of personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, worn to minimize exposure to hazards such as COVID-19. MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa late last week was requesting donations of hand-made surgical masks to help with shortages locally.
MercyOne president Rod Schlader says the hospital for now is not asking for any more hand-made donations. “It’s really another reason we decided to postpone elective services is to conserve our PPE. We don’t have a shortage any longer with gowns, so we are going to be laundering those gowns through our laundry, we were able to secure that inventory. Our main concerns now are with the N95 masks and with gloves primarily. We have adequate supply for a couple of weeks, and we have multiple orders out, but this is becoming a national shortage and it’s still a concern for us for sure.”
Schlader says right now MercyOne is only asking for factory-made, new, in the packaging PPE equipment donations, including N95 masks, gowns or face shields. “If people have N95s we’ll take those. The hand-sown masks, we’ve kind of stopped that, because we want to make sure we’re meeting specifications, and we don’t want to leave people with the impression that they’re not doing a good job. We could use those down the road, so I’m really grateful for the donations, but at this time we’ve kind of stopped asking for those.”
If you are able to donate factory-made personal protective equipment, you are asked to email question@mercyhealth.com.
== The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health is asking the community to consider donating any extra, non-mercury working thermometers they may have. The department says with the recent COVID-19 situation, thermometers are not readily available for purchase and local health officials are relying on taking an individual’s temperatures to ensure they are well enough to return to their daily functions. Thermometers can be dropped off at the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and Clear Lake Police Department today and Monday through Friday next week from 8:00 to 4:30. For further guidance on making donations, follow the guidance below:
he Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Clear Lake Police Departments have offered to serve as drop off sites. We are asking those who are interested in donating to please follow this guidance:
- Do not go to a drop off site if you are or have recently been sick (must be symptoms free for at least 72 hours).
- Working thermometers only (we can replace batteries if needed).
- This is an extra thermometer that you or your family will NOT need.
- Donations must be made in person, please do not send thermometers in the mail.
- If you are unable to bring the thermometer to a drop off site, call the health department at (641) 421-9300 for pick up. Instructions on the process will be detailed over the phone.
- Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others while at the drop off site.
- Leave the area immediately after dropping off the thermometer.
Locations:
- Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department
17262 Lark Ave, Mason City, IA
– Use the east door and you will need to push the button to request entrance
- Clear Lake Police Department
511 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA
– Use the intercom to be let into the lobby
Dates & Times to drop off:
- Friday, March 27th from 8:00 am to 4:30pm
- Monday, March 30th through Friday, April 3rd from 8:00 am to 4:30pm
Should a shelter in-place order be issued for our area, the drop-off sites will be closed, and we ask that you contact CG Public Health to arrange for pick up.