MercyOne North Iowa specialist says COVID vaccines are safe
MASON CITY — An infectious disease specialist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says the COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to come up with herd immunity and eventually slow down the spread of the disease.
Doctor Sandra Crosara says the vaccines are safe. “It is safer than getting the disease. We’re going to learn a lot about the safety within the next couple of months. At this point it’s safe enough to be given to people obviously.”
Crosara says she plans to get vaccinated and has no worries about doing so. “I think we have to work with what we have, even if we don’t have something that is perfect. I think having the benefit of the vaccine after volunteers already tried it, I think we have to take our turn now. It’s a privilege and also I feel I have to.”
Crosara says the vaccine cannot give you COVID. “There’s no way the vaccine can give you COVID, because the vaccine is giving instructions to your body to produce a piece of the virus but using your own ingredients. It’s like I give you a recipe for cake, you make the cake with your instructions from your home, and if you throw the recipe away and you eat the cake, and that’s it. Now your body knows what the cake is and so you are immune.”
Crosara made her comments as part of a news conference on Wednesday afternoon involving MercyOne North Iowa, the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health and the City of Mason City .