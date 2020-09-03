MercyOne North Iowa to get new aircraft
MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City will soon be getting an upgrade of its medical helicopter to better serve the north-central Iowa region.
AirMed3 program manager Bryan Williams says the brand new B429 will soon be replacing the hospital’s current Bell 407. “Probably the biggest difference people will notice on the street is the fact that it will be larger, it has two engines instead of one. The loading process if they’ve never seen that in the past where we will load from the back. We’ll have our own stretcher versus needing a cot to come out from the hospital so we can put our stretcher system on that. So it kind of makes us more self-sufficient, especially when we go to other hospitals, we’ll be able to just pull everything out of the back and go in.”
Williams says the aircraft will provide more room and speed. “It has the ability to fly in the clouds, so it’s IFR certified. It has the best avionics that you can have in an aircraft for our situation. It will also improve some of the services that we can provide like being able to transport ECMO patients and have easier access for balloon-pump patients as well.”
ECMO patients, or Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, are those recovering from heart failure, lung failure or heart surgery. Williams says the new helicopter will allow MercyOne to provide better services for those patients. “In the past for an ECMO patient, if we wanted to transport them, we’d have to try to arrange for another program like a Des Moines aircraft to come up. With the aircraft that we’ll have, we’ll be able to get our flight crew involved with that process right from the beginning. We can talk to our physicians and get a perfusionist to go along with them. We can actually train the perfusionist to be able to ride along as well.”
Williams says having an aircraft like this helps MercyOne serve an area such as rural north-central Iowa who at times are a long ways away from the hospital. “Being able to transport the most critical as rapidly as you can, both from the scenes of accidents and also coming from hospitals. The out-hospital time, you can reduce that by quite a bit. It’s kind of the same as larger cities where you have aircraft and it may be short distances because of the traffic, it takes a long time to transport, where here, we don’t have the traffic, but we have longer distances.”
The new aircraft is currently being fitted with special lighting, crew seating, as well as advanced navigation and communication equipment in the cockpit. The B429 is expected to arrive in Mason City sometime next month.
(Photos courtesy MercyOne North Iowa)