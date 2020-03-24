MercyOne North Iowa sends thanks for hand-made masks, asks now for factory-made PPE equipment donations
MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says they no longer need handmade facial masks.
MercyOne late last week had asked the public to donate handmade masks to help with the shortage of personal protective equipment. The Mason City-based hospital says they no longer are in need of the handmade masks, but they are asking for donations of factory-made, new, in the packaging PPE equipment donations, including N95 masks, gowns or face shields.
If you are able to donate factory-made personal protective equipment, please e-mail question@mercyhealth.com.
MercyOne reminds people that the very best way to show your support is to practice social distancing and staying home whenever possible.