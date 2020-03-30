MercyOne North Iowa says employee tests positive for COVID-19
MASON CITY — The president of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City says a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
An internal memo from President Rod Schlader to staff members, a copy of which was provided to KGLO News, says the hospital learned on Friday that one of their colleagues had tested positive.
Schlader in the memo says upon feeling ill on March 20th, the person followed hospital protocols and later realized they were socially exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, and with those screening triggers, was tested for COVID-19.
Schlader says in accordance with federal HIPAA rules, he cannot share many personal details about the person, but says the person’s role does not have direct contact with patients.
Schlader says the hospital will screen employees, patients and visitors when they enter any of MercyOne’s facilities, including taking temperatures and asking about certain symptoms.