MercyOne North Iowa once again accepting handmade mask donations
MASON CITY — MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa is once again accepting donations of homemade masks that can be used throughout their facilities.
MercyOne senior vice president Teresa Mock says the hospital had stopped taking homemade masks but now have some better guidance from state health officials on how people can make those masks. “Over the weekend the Iowa Department of Public Health issued recommendations for construction and use of homemade masks. We previously had people that were making homemade masks, and we had previously asked for a hold on that, mainly because we didn’t have good guidelines on how we would be able to use them. The Department of Public Health has released those guidelines and they have released the specifications on how to make them.”
Mock says they are asking for the masks again and they will use them in their outpatient areas to help protect both patients and staff. “If anyone is making homemade masks, look at the specifications of what they need to be. If they want to do that, they can drop them off in a dropbox located outside the main door at McAuley Hall, which is just to the west of the hospital on South Taylor Avenue.”
You can find the instructions from the Iowa Department of Public Health on making those masks by clicking here