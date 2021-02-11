MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center sees lower numbers of COVID patients
MASON CITY — For four straight days, there’s not been any COVID-19 patients in intensive care units at hospitals in the north-central Iowa medical region.
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center president Rod Schlader says the hospital has been seeing hospitalization numbers in general slipping recently. “The last couple of weeks, our numbers have dropped, just COVID patients in general have dropped into the single digits all of last week. It popped up a little bit Wednesday. We went up to 10 in the hospital, but we haven’t had anyone seriously ill in our critical care unit for those four days.”
Schlader says the drop in hospital numbers goes along with people taking the proper health precautions. “I attribute it to people wearing masks and being safer. We saw the big spike right after the Halloween holiday, but we didn’t see those spikes at Thanksgiving and Christmas, I think people were more careful and not letting their guard down, making sure they were wearing masks and making sure they are doing social distancing.”
In the entire north-central Iowa medical region, 16 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Wednesday. That number was down two when compared to Tuesday.