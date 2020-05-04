MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center resumes elective surgeries
MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City is resuming select medical services and elective surgeries starting today. Governor Reynolds had ordered restrictions against such procedures due to the pandemic but lifted that prohibition last week.
MercyOne president Rod Schlader says one noticeable change for those coming in for those services is the additional safety requirement that anyone entering a MercyOne facility will be required to wear a mask. “If we do need to see you, if it’s best to see you face-to-face, we’re going to ask you to wear a mask also, the patient. If you have a cloth mask or homemade mask, bring that with you. If you don’t have one, we’re going to try to figure out a way to get you a temporary mask to use for that day, and you will be screened at the door.”
All patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure will be tested for COVID-19 within 24 hours before their procedure. Schlader says they wanted to make sure they had enough tests on hand before resuming elective procedures. “We want to make sure that if someone is admitted to the hospital, or if you are having a general anesthetic, that we’re able to do a COVID test before that surgery. We want to make sure we have enough rapid tests to turn that around in a timely fashion.”
Schlader says if you are feeling sick, or have a pre-existing or chronic condition, they want to make sure you do not postpone care that you need to get healthy and stay well. “I want to leave a message that it’s really safe to come into the hospital, so if you aren’t feeling well, please come in for service. We’ll make sure you are safe. Our staff it taking this very seriously.”
Other enhanced safety measures currently in place at MercyOne include a pre-appointment phone screening for all patients, as well as no visitors being permitted in any area of the hospital, clinics, outpatient areas or emergency department.