MercyOne North Iowa increases visitor restrictions
MASON CITY — MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City has increased their visitor restrictions. Starting immediately, for the protection of not only patients but workers, no visitors are allowed at MercyOne North Iowa clinics, outpatient areas, the emergency department, or the hospital. Some exemptions will be made on a case-by-case basis for extenuating circumstances. That includes:
== children admitted to the hospital
== maternity units
== patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by medical professionals
For the approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed, and that person: must be 18 years old or older; an immediate family member, powers of attorney, guardians, or patient representatives; and they must be healthy with no symptoms of illness, including respiratory or fever.
If you have symptoms of COVID-19 that are more than mild such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call MercyOne Family Healthline at 641-428-7777. The nurse will instruct you on the best next steps for your care and whether you qualify for testing, based on your symptoms. For general questions call the COVID-19 call center at 641-494-3543, 641-494-3546 or 641-494-3547. COVID-19 testing will not be performed in the MercyOne North Iowa Emergency Department.
The MercyOne Corner Cup coffee shop is closed. The MercyOne Gift Shop is closed but can take orders by phone for delivery in the hospital. Call 641-428-7717 to place an order.