MercyOne North Iowa employee tests positive for COVID-19
MASON CITY — An employee at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City has tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement from hospital officials says as a result of community spread, a colleague of MercyOne North Iowa has contracted coronavirus and the employee is currently quarantining themselves.
MercyOne North Iowa says they are continuing mandatory screening at entrances, requiring masks for all individuals, encouraging physical distancing, and implementing extra cleaning measures.
They are asking for your thoughts and prayers for the colleague and thank the public for their continued support.