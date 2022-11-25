MercyOne North Iowa announces restrictions due to rise in RSV cases

MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center has announced changes to visitation guidelines due to the rise in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. The hospital put these changes into effect on Wednesday:

== Visitors under the age of 18 are no longer being accepted in the ICU, 6-West, 5-West, 4-West, 4-East, the Birth Center and Pediatrics. Exceptions will be made for extraordinary circumstances, including severe illness of a parent or sibling and end-of-life visitations

== Birth Center visitors are limited to one support person

== Pediatric unit visitors are limited to two designated guardians

Mercy says as RSV cases rise, they are encouraging all who are eligible to get your flu shot to help you stay healthy. They say if you or your children are ill, strongly consider isolating until the symptoms improve. Families with young infants of less than three months of age should limit visitors and avoid contact with sick friends or family.

If you have any questions or reservations regarding immunizations, including those protecting against influenza and COVID-19, they encourage you to have an open conversation with your pediatrician or family medicine provider.