Mercy-North Iowa sets restrictions due to flu activity
By KGLO News
|
Dec 30, 2018 @ 8:47 PM

MASON CITY — Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa has implemented visitation restrictions due to the flu. The hospital in a written statement says the restrictions have been initiated since a positive influenza test in the community has been confirmed by the State Hygienic Lab.

In order to prevent the spread of the flu, Mercy says visitors with respiratory or influenza-like symptoms are restricted from visiting hospitalized patients, and visitation of patients in isolation is limited to significant others or a spouse, and parents or guardians plus two visitors.

Mercy-North Iowa Infection Prevention Nurse Kimberly Overbeck says as an organization it’s their responsibility and obligation to protect their patients, visitors and co-workers, as well as themselves and families against the seasonal influenza virus. Overbeck says they’ll continue to monitor conditions and remove the restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so.

